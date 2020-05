The Finance Minister says the government is choosing a cautious lockdown exit strategy to try to avoid a second wave of Covid-19.

1,339 people have now died here from the virus, while the number of confirmed cases is just under 22,000.

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, which has had a low number of cases, noted that many Irish workers aren’t returning to work until July.

But Paschal Donohoe is defending the strategy.

