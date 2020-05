One in every 13 private vehicles on Irish roads is uninsured.

There are now 164,000, according to figures from the Motor Insurers' Bureau of Ireland, up almost 14,000 on 2018.

The body, which compensates victims of road traffic accidents, says it's the highest it has seen in its 65 year history.

Head of the MIBI, David Fitzgerald, says it emphasises the need for the gardaí's new detection system:

Stock image: Pixabay