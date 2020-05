Boris Johnson says the British government will want to 'get going' with some measures aimed at easing the lockdown from Monday.

The UK Prime Minister insists the reason he's planning to update the public on Sunday, when the House of Commons isn't sitting, is to do with data.

He'll then address MPs on the government's plans a day later.

Mr Johnson's also told the Commons he 'bitterly regrets' the number of deaths in care homes since the coronavirus outbreak.

File image: RollingNews