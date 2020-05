A man is due to appear in court this afternoon charged in connection with the seizure of 165,000 euro worth of cannabis in Wexford.

The drugs were recovered yesterday afternoon at a property near Bunclody.

Gardaí recovered 5 kilos of cannabis herb along with 80 cannabis plants.

A man in his 40s, who was arrested and later charged in connection with the case, is due before a sitting of Wexford District Court shortly.

File image: RollingNews