More than 10,500 children have been waiting at least nine months to see an occupational therapist.

According to the HSE's latest figures, nearly 8,400 kids have been waiting over a year, of whom over 500 are in Kildare/West Wicklow.

Wexford is the country's worst hit area - with 775 kids on the list for over 12 months.

Odhrán Allen, from the Association of Occupational Therapists of Ireland, says there are many reasons for the problem.