Deadline For Applications To KCC's Self Help Grant Looms.

: 05/06/2020 - 15:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The extended deadline applying to Kildare County Council's Self Help Grant scheme is fast approaching.

The scheme is designed to fund, or part fund, works by KCC tenants to their homes.

Applications can now be submitted up to May 8th.

The form is available here

Qualifying works:

  • Replacement of older gas/oil boiler with new high efficiency condensing boilers.
  • Replacement of defective windows and doors which have not been replaced by Kildare County Council in the previous 5 years.
  • Replacement of defective internal doors/press doors/hot press doors and skirting.
  • Replacement of defective kitchen units (Minimum standard: MDF – teak faced)
  • Repair or replacement of fascias and soffits.
  • Installation of new storage shed.
  • Replacement of boundary fence/wall.
  • Installation of new room space heating stoves.

