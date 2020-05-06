Listen: Still No Decision On Whether The Leaving Cert. Will Take Place.

There's still no firm decision on whether or not the Leaving Cert exams will take place, which leaves 3,000 Kildare students and thousands nationwide in Limbo.

The exams are currently scheduled for a later than usual start in July, with no more than one exam taking place each day.

However the exams going ahead at all will be subject to public health advice.

The Education Minister met with the exam advisory group this afternoon to discuss alternative assessment models including predictive grading.

These teachers are concerned about how fair the practice of predicting grades will be.

File image: RollingNews