The inquest into the death of the man behind the abduction and killing of Jastine Valdez will be heard in December.

40 year old Mark Hennessy was shot dead when Gardai searching for the missing student approached him in Cherrywood industrial estate in Dublin.

An inquest into the death of 24 year old Jastine found she died of asphyxia.

Shane Beatty reports from the Dublin Coroner's Court:

File image: Jastine Valdez.