Listen: Trump's Visit To Ireland Resumes Later.

Trump's Visit To Ireland Resumes Later.

06/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
donald_trump_melania_trump_air_force_one_shannon_airport_05_06_19_rollingnews.jpg

Donald Trump's visit to Ireland will continue later when he returns to his Co Clare resort after attending D-Day commemorations in France.

The US President will host a dinner in Doonbeg before hitting the golf course tomorrow.

It comes after the Trump family's arrival at Doonbeg yesterday evening.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe is on the Trump Trail in Limerick:

13trump.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

President of the United States Mr Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania wave before coming down the steps of Airforce One while arriving at Shannon Airport, Ireland.

