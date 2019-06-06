Listen: Trump's Visit To Ireland Resumes Later.

Donald Trump's visit to Ireland will continue later when he returns to his Co Clare resort after attending D-Day commemorations in France.

The US President will host a dinner in Doonbeg before hitting the golf course tomorrow.

It comes after the Trump family's arrival at Doonbeg yesterday evening.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe is on the Trump Trail in Limerick:

5/6/2019. United States President of America Donald Trump Visits Ireland. Pictured is the President of the United States Mr Donald Trump and the First Lady Melania wave before coming down the steps of Airforce One while arriving at Shannon Airport, Ireland. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie