Listen: Service Of Remembers Held To Mark 75th Anniversary Of D-Day Landings.

: 06/06/2019 - 12:36
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A service of remembrance has taken place in France in honour of the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

World War 2 veterans and world leaders are attending a day of commemorative events.

Seán O'Regan reports:

Image courtesy Joint Chiefs of Staff.

