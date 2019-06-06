The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Team Of UK Experts Say They Can't Review Abortion Conducted At National Maternity Hospital

06/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A team of medical experts in London say they can't review an abortion at the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

It relates to a termination carried out earlier this year, in which a couple were told their unborn baby wouldn't survive.

Brendan O'Loughlin reports:

File image: RollingNews

