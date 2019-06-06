The Eleven To Two Show

Dublin Bus Seeks To Supplement Its Celbridge Service.

06/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Dublin Bus is to seek approval to extend its Celbridge service, the 67X.

It wants to add services in morning and evenign peak times.

Additional services were introduced by Dublin Bus in January, following the transfer of some routes elsewhere to GoAhead, which freed-up buses and drivers.

However, the service to Celbridge wasn't supplemented at that time.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg, has been advised by Dublin Bus that it hopes to add to the 67X by September, pending National Transport Authority approval.

 

