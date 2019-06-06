Listen: Trump Baby Balloon Will Float Over Dublin During Protest.

Across The Years

Trump Baby Balloon Will Float Over Dublin During Protest.

A big balloon of Donald Trump dressed like an angry baby will be flown by protesters in Dublin this evening.

A large crowd's expected at the Garden of Remembrance in opposition to the US President's visit to Ireland.

He's due to stay at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co. Clare tonight before returning to Washington tomorrow.

Colm O'Gorman from Amnesty International Ireland thinks we should be calling out President Trump's policies:

6/6/2019. US President Donald Trump Protests. Pictured is the Trump baby blimp at the Garden of Remembrance as part of a protest over American President Donald Trump's visit to Ireland. Photo: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

