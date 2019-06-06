Across The Years

with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare TD: Direct Provision System Failed Sylva Tukula.

: 06/06/2019 - 16:54
Author: Ciara Plunkett
galway_in_ireland.png

A Kildare TD says the Direct Provision system failed Sylva Tukula.

Ms. Tukula, who was transgender, died at the Great Western direct provision centre in Galway on August 2nd 2018.

She was recently buried without a ceremony or anyone she had known in attendance

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is her party's Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration says  “The friends of Sylva Tukula were denied their right to give her a proper burial ceremony as was their wish. They had kept in touch with the Department of Justice and Equality and requested updates as to when Sylva’s body may be released yet despite this, Sylva was buried by the State at the beginning of May with no ceremony and none of her friends present.

“The Direct Provision system is not fit for purpose and requires robust independent oversight....Asylum seekers are spending too long in the system which was designed to be a short-term interim provision and as a result, integration is impeded.

Teach Solais, an LGBT resource centre, has called for an investigation as to why this happened, and I believe it is important this investigation is carried out so that something like this never happens again”,
 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!