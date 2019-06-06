Kildare TD: Direct Provision System Failed Sylva Tukula.

A Kildare TD says the Direct Provision system failed Sylva Tukula.

Ms. Tukula, who was transgender, died at the Great Western direct provision centre in Galway on August 2nd 2018.

She was recently buried without a ceremony or anyone she had known in attendance

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, is her party's Spokesperson on Equality, Immigration says “The friends of Sylva Tukula were denied their right to give her a proper burial ceremony as was their wish. They had kept in touch with the Department of Justice and Equality and requested updates as to when Sylva’s body may be released yet despite this, Sylva was buried by the State at the beginning of May with no ceremony and none of her friends present.

“The Direct Provision system is not fit for purpose and requires robust independent oversight....Asylum seekers are spending too long in the system which was designed to be a short-term interim provision and as a result, integration is impeded.

“Teach Solais, an LGBT resource centre, has called for an investigation as to why this happened, and I believe it is important this investigation is carried out so that something like this never happens again”,

