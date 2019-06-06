K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Couple Call For Independent Review Of Abortion At National Maternity Hospital.

: 06/06/2019 - 17:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_19_11_18_rollingnews.jpg

A couple at the centre of a pregnancy termination case at the National Maternity Hospital wants an independent inquiry, after UK medical experts turned down a request to review what happened.

They say they were told their unborn baby wouldn't survive, after two test results indicated it had Edward's Syndrome. 

A third test, which came back after an abortion was carried out, showed no fatal foetal abnormality. 

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says it's unable to carry out a review, but has given alternative recommendations to Holles Street. 

Solicitor Caoimhe Haughey, who represents the couple, says they want the Health Minister to intervene: 

 

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!