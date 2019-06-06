Couple Call For Independent Review Of Abortion At National Maternity Hospital.

A couple at the centre of a pregnancy termination case at the National Maternity Hospital wants an independent inquiry, after UK medical experts turned down a request to review what happened.

They say they were told their unborn baby wouldn't survive, after two test results indicated it had Edward's Syndrome.

A third test, which came back after an abortion was carried out, showed no fatal foetal abnormality.

The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says it's unable to carry out a review, but has given alternative recommendations to Holles Street.

Solicitor Caoimhe Haughey, who represents the couple, says they want the Health Minister to intervene:

File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews