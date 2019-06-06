Across The Years

Ford: Brexit Not A Factor In Closure Of Wales Plant.

06/06/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brexit_image_2_pixabay.jpg

In the UK,

1,700 workers at Ford's plant in south Wales will lose their jobs when the factory shuts in September next year. 

The US carmaker's Bridgend site has been running for almost 40 years - but it says there's been falling demand for petrol cars.

Ford says Brexit isn't to blame. 
 

