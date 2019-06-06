Ceann Comhairle Calls On Kildare's New Councillors To Ensure "Integrity" Of Planning Respected.

The Ceann Comhairle has issued a clarion call to Kildare's new council to "to ensure that the integrity and purpose of the County Development Plan and the National Planning Policy is respected".

The comments, by Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Seán O'Fearghail, followed his raising of concerns about Kildare County Council's refusal of planning permission for one off rural housing.

In the first three months of the year, KCC declined permission for 56% of all such applications.

That, according to Deputy O'Fearghail, is three times higher than "the next highest refusal rate which in Meath, stands at 17% for the same period. "

He adds "In a recent press release emanating from what would appear to be the same unnamed officials who are involved in this situation, it was claimed that all once off refusals appealed to An BordPleanála in 2018 were upheld. It was not pointed out however that only 15 such appeals were made with 9 being refused, 4 having revised conditions and 2 being withdrawn in 2018. "

There has been, he says "no explanation" as to why Kildare's refusal rate far exceeds its neighbours.

Deputy O'Fearghail contends that KCC officials have told him they are being "pressurised by Department of Housing, Planning& Local Government officials to reduce once off rural housingdevelopments in Co Kildare. I am very happy to now have a detailed response from the Minister responsible, Damien English TD, refuting this further Council claim. "

And "If there was nothing wrong with the planning system in Co Kildare why did the local authority establish a special committee of Councillors to investigate the difficulties. And why was it that the very establishment of this committee was resented by some officials and that its work was at times very fractious"