There Are Over 1,000 Live Bench Warrants In Kildare.

: 06/06/2020 - 10:45
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hammer_gavel_law_pexels.jpg

There were 1,021 live bench warrants in Kildare in May.

Justice Minister, Charlie Flanagan, confirmed the figure, to May 22nd, to Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy.

He also noted that, of the total, 649 have been active for a period of no fewer than four months.

The Minister adds:As the Deputy will appreciate, difficulties in relation to the execution of warrants, including bench warrants, are a long-standing issue for many police services around the world; notably relating to persons actively seeking to evade detection and where limited identification information might be available to support enforcement. I am assured however that An Garda Síochána execute warrants as expeditiously as possible, giving priority to the execution of warrants relating to serious crimes.
 

 

Stock image: Pexels

