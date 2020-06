Kildare County Council is being asked to state when it will conduct inspections of five Sallins estates.

Fianna Fáil Cllr., Carmel Kelly, says visual assessments of Osberstown Court, Osberstown Park, Sallins Warf, Sallins Pier and The Sidings, are scheduled.

In a motion before this month's meeting of the Naas Municipal District, she wants KCC to clarify when its Building and Development Control Section will conduct the inspections.