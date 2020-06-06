Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: NTA Asks People To Walk Or Cycle As Public Transport Schedules Return To Normal.

The National Transport Authority is encouraging people to walk or cycle as transport schedules return to normal.

From Monday, the number of services will return to pre-Covid levels across the country - however capacity is limited.

Dublin Bus, Irish Rail and Bus Eireann are expected to see passenger fares reduced by around 200 million euro on the first six months of the year, according to a Government report last week.

CEO of the NTA is Anne Graham, she says judging demand will take time:

