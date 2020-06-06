Listen: Gardai Say Organisers Of Today's Black Lives Matter Protest May Be Risking The Lives Of People Taking Part.

Gardai say organisers of the Black Lives Matter protests today could be risking the health of people taking part and the wider community.

A demonstration is planned at the US Embassy in Dublin this afternoon, with rallies also set to take place in Cork, Galway, Limerick and Sligo.

They've been sparked by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd in the US after a police officer knelt on his neck.

Gardai say organisers of today's protests could be breaking Covid 19 regulations.

Superintendent Thomas Murphy says social distancing needs to be followed: