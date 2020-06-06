Saturday Sportsbeat

Kildare GAA Clubs & Teams Have Raised Over €220,000 For Good Causes Since Covid 19 Restrictions Were Introduced.

: 06/06/2020 - 16:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_sharp_colours_pexels.jpeg

Kildare's Gaelic games clubs and teams have raised over €220,000 for good causes since the introduction of Covid 19 restrictions.

This includes funds raised by men's and women's codes.

Ronan Flanagan has collated efforts by all clubs, in a living Twitter archive, available here

ez0vvhuwsae4tcj.jpg

ez0vvhuwsae4tcj.jpg, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image:Pexels

