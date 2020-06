There's been an armed robbery in east Belfast.

A man carrying a screwdriver, burst into the shop on Summerhill Avenue and threatened staff at around a quarter to 3 this afternoon.

He demanded they open the till, but fled empty handed when they refused.

He was wearing a grey tracksuit with a hoodie and black scarf covering his face.

An 18 year old man matching the description has been arrested and is being questioned at Musgrave Police Station.

Detectives in the North are appealing for witnesses.