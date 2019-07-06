Saturday Sportsbeat

Gardaí Continuing To Investigate The Murder Of A Toddler In Cork.

: 07/06/2019 - 14:25
Author: Róisin Power
A murder investigation is underway after the death of a two-year-old girl in Cork City yesterday.

The two-year-old girl was found seriously hurt at the Elderwood Park apartments on Boreenmanna Road at about twenty past five Friday morning.

Gardaí at the scene gave first aid until paramedics arrived -- but she was pronounced dead at Cork University Hospital several hours later.

A post-mortem examination was carried out on the body of the toddler by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

Gardaí aren't disclosing the results of the exam -- but they have now upgraded the investigation to murder.

Investigators at Anglesea Street Station have set up an incident room, and officers went door-to-door in the flats yesterday.

They've again appealed to anyone who was in the complex between four o'clock on Thursday evening and six on Friday morning to come forward.

