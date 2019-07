KCC have invited members of the Clane-Maynooth MD to give their view on a cycle lane and footpath upgrade in Maynooth.

The report was given to members in May 2019 and proposes widening the footpath along the Celbridge Rd in the town and improved drainage systems.

At the July meeting of the MD, Councillor Tim Durkan asked the council to expedite the works.

However, KCC said that to advance the project, it first would like the view of the municipal district's councillors.