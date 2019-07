The dispute over land at the Allenwood North pumping station is moving towards a conclusion.

That's according to Kildare County Council, who said they hope that the project at the station will go to tender later this year once the dispute is resolved.

The project will upgrade the existing vacuum system and benefit properties in the Allenwood North and Bluetown area.

Upgrades at the pump station come under Irish Water's Capital Programme, but KCC act as an agent for executing such works.