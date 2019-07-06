Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Provide Update On Potential Playground For Straffan.

: 07/06/2019 - 15:14
Author: Róisin Power
playground_1_pexels.jpeg

Kildare County Council say a suitable location for a playground in Straffan may soon be identified.

The council have a Straffan Health Check currently out to tender, whose report may include possible locations for the project.

The the Kildare Play Strategy 2018-2028, the town was identified as one of 19 where a playground could be built to benefit the local community.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil put the question, about what had been made, to the council at the July meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Muncipal District.

 

Stock Image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!