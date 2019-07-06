KCC Provide Update On Potential Playground For Straffan.

Kildare County Council say a suitable location for a playground in Straffan may soon be identified.

The council have a Straffan Health Check currently out to tender, whose report may include possible locations for the project.

The the Kildare Play Strategy 2018-2028, the town was identified as one of 19 where a playground could be built to benefit the local community.

Councillor Naoise Ó Cearúil put the question, about what had been made, to the council at the July meeting of the Clane-Maynooth Muncipal District.

Stock Image: Pexels.