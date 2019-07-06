Number Of Children On Creche Waiting Lists In Kildare Reaches 350.

There are 350 children on waiting lists for creches in Kildare.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone.

Over 8,000 children are enrolled in creches in Kildare and there are 304 vacant places available, according to latest reports.

Nationwide, there are over 14,500 children on waiting lists, though the minister says parents often put there child on more than one list and is therefore not a true representation.

Zappone said that €8.86 million in capital funding for childcare has been secured for 2019 to improve infrastructure and capacity, particularly for under threes.