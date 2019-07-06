Saturday Sportsbeat

Six Probationer Gardaí Assigned To Kildare So Far This Year.

: 07/06/2019 - 15:49
Author: Róisin Power
118 Garda recruits have been assigned to mainstream duties in the Kildare Garda Divsion since 2014.

Since the reopening of the Garda College, 2,800 Garda recruits have been assigned nationwide.

Six probationer gardaí have been allocated to the Kildare division in 2019 to date. Two to Leixlip, two to Naas and two to Kildare town.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Justice, Charles Flanagan who was responding to a question from Kildare North TD, James Lawless.

€1.76 billion has been allocated to An Garda Síochána for 2019, which includes the recruitment of up to 800 gardaí this year.

Flanagan said that the Garda Commissioner plans to recruit a total of 600 trainee gardaí this year and 600 Garda Civilian Staff, which will allow for the redeployment of 500 gardaí to frontline policing.

