Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare Driver Detained For Drunk & Dangerous Driving By Celbridge Gardaí.

: 07/06/2020 - 08:15
Author: Ciara Noble
dd_ags.png

A driver in Kildare is facing proceedings for alleged drunk driving and dangerous driving.

Gardaí at Celbridge detained the motorist on Saturday.

It followed a collision with another vehicle.

Gardaí say the driver failed to stop, and subsequently crashed in to a fence.

 

Image: An Garda Síochána

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!