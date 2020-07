The owner of a €500,0000 winning Lotto ticket sold in Kildare has yet to claim their prize.

The Daily Millions ticket was sold in Doolan’s Centra store, on the Courtown Road in Kilcock, and came up trumps in Saturday's draw.

The winning numbers are: 03, 09, 10, 23, 27, 38 and the bonus number is 16.

The winner, or winners, have 90 days to claim the prize.