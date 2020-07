More than 125,000 euro in cash has been seized after 16 searches were carried out in Co Longford this morning.

Bank accounts with over 80,000 euro were frozen, while three caravans were seized along with 11 jeeps and vans.

Power washers, designers watches, handbags and shoes were also seized.

A gang believed to be involved in the sale and supply of drugs were the target of the CAB investigation.