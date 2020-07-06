K Country

9 Time Champion Jockey, Kildare's Smullen, Donates €100,000 To St Vincent’s University Hospital.

07/06/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
cancer_trials_ireland.jpg

Nine-time champion Flat jockey, Kildare's Pat Smullen, has presented a €100,000 cheque from Cancer Trials Ireland to doctors in St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin.

The monies are to  fund a state-of-the-art next generation sequencing (NGS) machine.

This donation is a direct result of the money raised on Pat’s behalf at last September’s Longines Irish Champions Weekend which culminated in the Pat Smullen Champions Race for Cancer Trials Ireland at the Curragh.

“I’m delighted the generosity that people showed is having impacts like this, and I look forward to seeing more opportunities for people with pancreatic cancer open up very soon”, said Pat.

Professor Ray McDermott, Clinical Lead for Cancer Trials Ireland, said: “The sequencing machine enables users to define the genetic sequence of pancreatic cancer patients in Ireland. The NGS machine will enhance the diagnosis and management of pancreatic cancer in the hospital, and it will also allow the team to participate in more pancreatic research and clinical trials for the benefit of pancreatic cancer patients.”

Image: Peter Mooney (L-R): Professor Ray McDermott; Dr Niall Swan; Eibhlín Mulroe; Pat Smullen; Professor Kieran Sheahan

