Listen: Teaching Unions Says More Subs Should Be Hired When School Return.

: 07/06/2020 - 16:38
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Teaching unions are calling for more substitutes to be hired when schools return in late August.

There are fears some won't reopen fully, unless cover is available for all teachers with potential Covid-19 symptoms.

Shane Beatty reports:

