Gardai carried out more than 6 thousand checks at licensed premises across the country over the weekend.

Operation Navigation inspections began at 7pm on Friday with the vast majority of pubs and restaurants found to be complying with public health guidelines.

However, concerns have been raised after hundreds of people gathered to drink in Dublin City Centre on Saturday night.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says this incident did come to their attention:

File image: RollingNEws