Man Accused Of Assault & Falsely Imprisioning QIH Director To Apply To Have Case Against Him Dropped.

A man accused of falsely imprisoning and assaulting a director of Quinn Industrial Holdings will apply to have the case against him dropped at the end of the month.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lunney, claims he was abducted by a gang outside his home in Co. Fermanagh last September.

Alan O’Brien, from East Wall in Dublin, is one of four men awaiting trial for their alleged roles in what happened to the father-of-six.

The non-jury Special Criminal Court will hear Mr. O’Brien’s application on July 29th, six months before his trial is due to get underway.



File image: RollingNews