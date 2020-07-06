K Country

16 More People Have Died Of Covid 19 In The UK.

: 07/06/2020 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
In the UK, 16 more people with covid-19 have died.

The Department for Health there says it takes the total to 44-thousand-236.

Figures announced on Mondays are typically lower, because of fewer registrations taking place over the weekend.

 

