The Bishop of Elphin's hitting out at the prospect of Ireland legislating for euthanasia.

Independent Minister John Halligan wants a debate on assisted-dying when the Dáil resumes in the autumn.

He hopes to work with opposition TDs to ensure legislation will be tabled after the summer.

But Bishop Kevin Doran, the chairman of the Bishops' Council for Life, is strongly against it.

File image: RollingNews