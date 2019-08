Drinking water in Co Dublin has been found to have 10 times the legal limit of lead - which is linked to cancer.

A further 8 supplies tested this year had above the permitted amount, including water in Longford, Tipperary and Galway.

The results have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Irish Water says water that leaves its treatment plants is free from lead, with most failures down to lead-plumping on private property.