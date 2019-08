Jack O'Connor is in line to become the new manager of the Kildare senior footballers.

The three time All Ireland winning manager of Kerry is understood to be the frontrunner to replace Cian O'Neill, who stepped down last month.

O'Connor has been coaching the Kerry Under 20's in recent times.

His appointment is expected to be announced this week.

His sons Cian and Eanna were part of Moorefield’s Leinster club winning squad, while O’Connor gave back room assistance.