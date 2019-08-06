The Eleven To Two Show

15 Yr. Old Irish Boy Critically Injured In Fall On Lanzarote.

: 08/06/2019 - 10:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dept_of_foreign_affairs.png

An Irish teenager is fighting for his life after a fall in Lanzarote.

It's understood he fell from a wall in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A 15 year old boy is in a critical condition after an accident in Puerto del Carmen.

It happened just before four o'clock yesterday morning in the popular holiday resort. 

Reports say that he suffered head injuries after trying to jump from a wall to a lamp post. 

However he missed his intended target and it's understood he fell around 15 feet.

A routine police investigation is now underway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. 
 

