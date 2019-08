One million euro is to be provided for greyhound welfare.

The Irish Greyhound Board says the new scheme will help re-home greyhounds after they finish competing.

It will also provide for an injury support scheme, traceability system and care centres.

The move comes after a TV documentary in June showed mistreatment of dogs that were too old to race and revealed 6 thousand dogs were killed because they are not fast enough.

Stock image: Pixabay.