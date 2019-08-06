The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: HSE To Publish CervicalCheck Rapid Review This Afternoon.

: 08/06/2019 - 11:17
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The HSE will publish a rapid review into the latest CervicalCheck scandal this afternoon.

It was ordered after it emerged an IT glitch at a US lab which assesses smear tests led to hundreds of women and their GPs not being told of their results.

Shane Beatty reports:

