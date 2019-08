In the UK, a reservoir behind a damaged dam in Derbyshire is now at a quarter of its capacity.

The Canal and River Trust says the water level is down by 8-point-4 metres.

Experts have been working since last week after a crack was discovered, which led to evacuations in the town of Whaley Bridge.

RAF Wing Commander Gary Lane says a Chinook helicopter that's been dropping bags of sand and stone is still playing an important role: