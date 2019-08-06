Taoiseach: There Are "Many Ways" A No Deal Brexit May Be Avoided.

The Taoiseach says there are 'many ways' in which a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

Leo Varadkar says a further extension to article 50 is a possibility ahead of the exit date of October 31st.

Speaking on a tour of Belfast he said Brexit represents a permanent change in relations between Ireland and Britain.

Mr Varadkar says he would like to discuss the future relationship with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson but insisted there can be no pre-conditions to talks.

He believes there is time to find a workable solution.



