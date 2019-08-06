K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Taoiseach: There Are "Many Ways" A No Deal Brexit May Be Avoided.

: 08/06/2019 - 16:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
brexit_pixabay.jpg

The Taoiseach says there are 'many ways' in which a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

Leo Varadkar says a further extension to article 50 is a possibility ahead of the exit date of October 31st.

Speaking on a tour of Belfast he said Brexit represents a permanent change in relations between Ireland and Britain.

Mr Varadkar says he would like to discuss the future relationship with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson but insisted there can be no pre-conditions to talks.

He believes there is time to find a workable solution.
 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!