Sinn Fein has published a bill which aims to ban controversial co-living developments.

It comes just one week after a 208 bed development in Dublin was granted planning permission.

An Bord Pleanala gave the green light on the condition that a kitchenette be included in each of the rooms.

Sinn Féin's Housing Spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin says co-living developments should not be seen as the way forward: