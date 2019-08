The Finance Minister says a no deal Brexit would "fundamentally change" how Ireland trades with the UK.

Paschal Donohoe has been meeting British Chancellor Sajid Javid in London this afternoon.

Much of it was spent talking about how to avoid a hard border - but both of them restated their positions on the backstop.

Minister Donohoe says a no deal Brexit would have a significant impact on trade between Ireland and the UK:

File image: RollingNews