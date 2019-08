Almost half a million outpatient appointments were not attended last year.

The Irish Daily Mail has revealed that Mayo University Hospital had the highest rate of non-attendance.

Almost 20 per cent of appointments scheduled there were missed.

Patient support group Sage Advocacy says hospitals need to digitalise their systems to reduce the amount of appointments going to waste.

Director Mervyn Taylor says there are many reasons patients don't show up.

Stock image: Shutterstock.