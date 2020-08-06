The Eleven To Two Show

Gardai Appeal To Public In Relation To 3 Incidents Of Criminal Damage In Robertstown On Tuesday Night.

: 08/06/2020 - 07:39
Author: Eoin Beatty
Gardaí appeal to the public in relation to three incidents of criminal damage which took place in Co. Kildare on Tuesday night.

Windows in Robertstown Garda station, and the windows of Weld's Pub in the village were smashed.

Gardaí believe the two cases of vandalism took place at approximately 11.40pm, on Tuesday.

A burnt out car was found in the Pluckerstown area at approximately 4.40am, on Wednesday morning.

If anyone has information on these incidents contact:

Robertstown Garda Station: (045) 860 202

Naas Garda Station: (045) 884 300

 

 

