10 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co. Kildare yesterday evening.

The county continues to rank second nationwide, regarding confirmed cases of Covid-19 - Dublin county remaining in the top spot.

Since testing began in February, there have been 1,651 confirmed virus cases in Co. Kildare.

Of the 50 cases confirmed yesterday evening, 81% affect those under the age of 45.

4 of the 50 cases were confirmed as community transmission.

